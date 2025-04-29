What's the story

Citroen has unveiled the second-generation C5 Aircross SUV. It is touted as a blend of French sustainability, futuristic tech, and AI-powered convenience.

Alongside its sporty design and eco-friendly materials made from recycled wine vines, the vehicle debuts an in-car voice assistant enhanced by ChatGPT.

This marks one of the first times a mainstream automaker has embedded the popular chatbot into its infotainment system, allowing drivers/passengers to ask questions in natural language and get contextual responses while on the move.