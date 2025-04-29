Citroen's new C5 Aircross brings ChatGPT to car interiors
Citroen has unveiled the second-generation C5 Aircross SUV. It is touted as a blend of French sustainability, futuristic tech, and AI-powered convenience.
Alongside its sporty design and eco-friendly materials made from recycled wine vines, the vehicle debuts an in-car voice assistant enhanced by ChatGPT.
This marks one of the first times a mainstream automaker has embedded the popular chatbot into its infotainment system, allowing drivers/passengers to ask questions in natural language and get contextual responses while on the move.
Enhanced features and improved space
Built on the STLA-Medium platform, it has an extended wheelbase that improves rear legroom and boosts boot capacity to 651 liters—regardless of powertrain.
Citroen promises more headroom and cabin space than ever, aligning the SUV with growing consumer demand for roomy and tech-savvy cars.
The vehicle comes with three powertrain options: a 48V mild-hybrid, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and an all-electric (EV) model.
Diverse powertrain options and performance
The mild-hybrid variant pairs a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a 0.9kWh battery and electric motor for a combined output of 143hp.
The PHEV model gets a more powerful 1.6-liter turbo-four petrol mill with an electric motor for a combined output of 192hp. It also gets an additional battery for an all-electric range of up to 85km.
The EV version offers two options: standard (up to 520km) and Extended Range (up to 680km).
Advanced comfort and interior design
The new C5 Aircross also retains Citroen's 'Advanced Comfort Suspension' with hydraulic stops on dampers.
The interior boasts Citroen's 'C-Zen Lounge' architecture, with a horizontal dashboard wrapped in soft-touch fabric to make it look like a sofa.
It provides ambient lighting in eight different colors, electrically adjustable side bolsters for added support, heated and ventilated seats with massage function options, and wireless phone connectivity.