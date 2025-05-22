The deal, which is an all-stock transaction, will bring Ive's team of around 55 engineers and researchers into OpenAI.

It marks the largest acquisition in OpenAI's history and will help create "a new family of products" for artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The emphasis will be on creating hardware that improves user interaction with AI technology.

Ive's another firm, LoveFrom, will assume creative and design responsibilities across OpenAI.