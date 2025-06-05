What's the story

OpenAI has announced a major update for ChatGPT, introducing new features to enhance its utility for business users.

The latest version of the AI chatbot now supports integrations with popular cloud services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, and OneDrive.

This means that users can use ChatGPT to search for information across their own services and get answers tailored to them.

For instance, one can ask, "What was my company's revenue in Q1 last year?" from stored spreadsheets/documents.