Gen Z can easily spot ChatGPT writing! Here's how
What's the story
Some individuals within Generation Z have suggested a quirky way to spot the use of ChatGPT in writing—the em dash.
This punctuation mark, commonly employed by writers to substitute commas, colons, or parentheses and stress points or elaborate on previous information, has been humorously referred to as the "ChatGPT hyphen" by podcast hosts Daisy Reed and Sapna Rao.
The term gained viral attention after being mentioned on their LuxeGen Podcast.
Podcast discussion
LuxeGen Podcast hosts share insights
During a recent episode of the LuxeGen Podcast, Reed and Rao emphasized the use of em dashes in writing.
They gave an example of clothing brand PrettyLittleThing's rebranding announcement on social media, which was called out for featuring a "ChatGPT hyphen."
The hosts jokingly proposed that steering clear of em dashes could save one from being accused of AI writing.
Rao even advised students to delete em dashes from their essays if they were using ChatGPT for help.
Spacing clue
Em dash spacing as an AI indicator
Reed and Rao observed that, in their opinion, em dashes typically have a space on either side.
They proposed that if this space is absent, it may be a sign of AI writing.
However, it's worth noting that the spacing around an em dash can differ according to various style guides.
For example, AP style followed by most newspapers and magazines adds a space before and after the em dash, while Merriam-Webster skips these spaces.
Bot or not
Can the em dash really tell if it's AI?
The em dash, also called the "AI hyphen" by some, is used in different ways. Some people put spaces around it, others don't.
Everyone uses it a bit differently. So, can missing spaces really mean something was written by AI? Probably not, say grammar experts.
But for Gen Z, it's more about making a point. It's their way of showing their voice matters in an AI world.
Tech tools
Spotting AI writing is getting harder
In schools and online, people are starting to wonder if a well-written paragraph is by a person or AI. Even small things like dashes make them think twice.
Since AI tools are getting better and easier to use, it's getting harder to tell the difference.
Gen Z seems best at spotting AI content not with tech tools, but with sharp eyes and humor.
The em dash has become a notable part of today's cultural trends.