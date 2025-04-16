What's the story

Some individuals within Generation Z have suggested a quirky way to spot the use of ChatGPT in writing—the em dash.

This punctuation mark, commonly employed by writers to substitute commas, colons, or parentheses and stress points or elaborate on previous information, has been humorously referred to as the "ChatGPT hyphen" by podcast hosts Daisy Reed and Sapna Rao.

The term gained viral attention after being mentioned on their LuxeGen Podcast.