'She...loved it': Sridevi signed 'Kaalidhar...' director's rom-com before sudden death

Late actor Sridevi 's last film was Mom, which hit the screens in 2017. Now, it has been revealed that she had given her nod for another film, but tragically passed away in February 2018 before its production could begin. In a recent interview with SCREEN, director Madhumita, who recently helmed Kaalidhar Laapata, said that Sridevi had approved one of her rom-com scripts.

Director's account 'It was the sweetest thing ever' Madhumita recalled her first meeting with Sridevi, saying, "I had written a story for Sridevi ma'am. I had gone and pitched it, and she loved it." "It was the sweetest thing ever. This was right after English Vinglish had come out. I went to her house." "It was a fun rom-com story. I narrated the story to her and she really liked it."

Casting decision 'It's very difficult for me to think of another actor' Madhumita further said, "I still remember she made green tea for me herself. She said, 'I love it, let's do it.' We were going to make it in three languages - Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi." "It's very difficult for me to think of another actor in that role. I had her in my mind while writing every scene. When she is not around anymore, casting anyone else just seems like a compromise."

Film's fate Script is shelved forever as a homage to her Madhumita also met Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, for inputs on the Hindi adaptation of her script. She said, "I met Mr. Boney Kapoor as well. There were some suggestions he had on how to make it best for the Hindi audience." "But unfortunately, we lost her. And now, the script is remaining in the cupboard." "That's why that script is shelved forever as a homage to her."