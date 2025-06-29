Kajol's 'Maa' sees growth, collects over ₹10cr in 2 days
Kajol's much-awaited comeback to the big screen with Maa has started on a promising note at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Vishal Furia, witnessed a significant jump in viewership on Saturday, taking its two-day domestic collection to ₹10.65cr. Despite facing stiff competition from other releases and being screened on limited screens, Maa has exceeded initial box office projections.
Released on Friday, Maa raked in ₹4.65cr net on its first day, according to Sacnilk, surpassing pre-release trade estimates which had predicted an opening in the range of ₹3.50cr to ₹4.50cr. On Saturday, it added another ₹6cr to its total collection. The overall Hindi occupancy was 26.38%. The movie exists in the same cinematic universe as Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan.
'Maa': A mother transforms into Goddess Kali to protect daughter
Maa stars Kajol along with Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy. The film follows a mother who transforms into Goddess Kali to break a sinister curse that haunts her family. This marks Kajol's first major theatrical release since Salaam Venky (2022). Despite its limited release across 1,500 screens in India and competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, Kannappa, and F1: The Movie, Maa has held its ground. It will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.