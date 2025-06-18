Did Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' face huge losses due to piracy?
What's the story
Salman Khan's last release Sikandar reportedly suffered a major financial blow due to an online leak.
The pirated version of the film was made available on various illegal streaming platforms like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla hours before its release.
Now, reports suggest that the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is gearing up to file an insurance claim for the losses incurred due to this piracy incident.
Audit details
Audit commissioned to assess the extent of the leak
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, an audit was commissioned to assess the extent of the leak and its impact on revenue.
The audit was conducted by Ernst & Young (EY), which has reportedly pegged the loss at around ₹91cr.
A source close to the development told the portal, "The ₹91cr figure wasn't arbitrary - it is rooted in a loss of potential theatrical and digital revenue."
Loss calculation
How was the loss calculated?
The ₹91cr loss was reportedly calculated by comparing pre-release box office projections with actual earnings after the leak.
The production house used digital footprint tracing tools to track illegal downloads across all platforms for Sikandar.
The source added, "Such audits often include a blend of data from ticketing platforms, distributor reports, and forensic tracing of piracy dissemination."
Pirated version details
Pirated version was different from theatrical version
The pirated version of Sikandar was reportedly very different from the censor board-approved copy that played in theaters. Many scenes in the pirated print had unfinished VFX.
There were also scenes that were not part of the final cut, including medical students meeting Sikandar in Dharavi, an extended flashback highlighting Kamaruddin's health issues, and a deleted moment of Vaidehi's suicide attempt.
This led makers to believe that the leak was an "insider job."
Film performance
'Sikandar' reportedly earned ₹100cr in India
Despite the piracy incident, Sikandar reportedly managed to earn around ₹100cr in India and gross approximately ₹175cr worldwide.
The film, directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, received poor theatrical reports from critics and audiences alike.
It was released on Eid 2025 but failed to attract a substantial audience.