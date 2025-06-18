What's the story

Salman Khan's last release Sikandar reportedly suffered a major financial blow due to an online leak.

The pirated version of the film was made available on various illegal streaming platforms like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla hours before its release.

Now, reports suggest that the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is gearing up to file an insurance claim for the losses incurred due to this piracy incident.