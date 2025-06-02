'Final Destination: Bloodlines' becomes 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood horror in India
What's the story
The latest installment of the Final Destination franchise, titled Bloodlines, has become a major success at the Indian box office.
The film grossed an impressive ₹6.5 crore over the weekend, taking its total earnings to around ₹65 crore, reported Pinkvilla.
This makes it the second-highest-grossing Hollywood horror film in India, only behind The Conjuring 2 (₹83.25cr), which was released in 2016.
Box office performance
'Bloodlines' surpassed other Hollywood releases in India
Final Destination: Bloodlines outperformed bigger Hollywood releases like Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in its second week.
The film's second-week collections stood at around ₹19 crore, with a week-on-week drop of less than 45%.
This is an impressive feat for a Hollywood film in India.
Coming to the horror arena, it crossed Annabelle: Creation (₹63cr) and The Nun (₹62.5cr) to clinch the second spot.
Competition
'Bloodlines' faced tough competition but held its ground
Despite facing tough competition from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Bloodlines has managed to hold its ground.
In the first weekend, its earnings were 40% of The Final Reckoning's, but by the end of the second week, it had significantly narrowed the gap, with yesterday being at 75%.
If this trend continues, Bloodlines may even surpass Final Reckoning in daily collections during the third or fourth week.
Global impact
'Bloodlines' is a global success
On the global front, India is one of the top markets for Bloodlines, coming in just behind the United Kingdom and Mexico.
In terms of tickets sold, it's neck-and-neck with Mexico and is likely to finish as a close second.
The film's success in India is particularly impressive considering that no Final Destination film had ever crossed ₹10 crore here until Bloodlines.
Franchise success
'Bloodlines' is the highest-grossing film in the franchise
Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Bloodlines is the sixth film in the Final Destination franchise. It stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student haunted by visions of a 1968 tragedy.
The film has grossed $189.5 million globally, making it the highest-grossing and best-reviewed entry in the Final Destination series.