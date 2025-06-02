What's the story

The latest installment of the Final Destination franchise, titled Bloodlines, has become a major success at the Indian box office.

The film grossed an impressive ₹6.5 crore over the weekend, taking its total earnings to around ₹65 crore, reported Pinkvilla.

This makes it the second-highest-grossing Hollywood horror film in India, only behind The Conjuring 2 (₹83.25cr), which was released in 2016.