Did Taylor Swift's father leak Blake Lively's threats to daughter?
What's the story
Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, gave information to Justin Baldoni's legal team amid his online legal battle with Blake Lively, reported Daily Mail.
Per the portal, the 73-year-old shared details indicating Lively had "threatened" his daughter.
Allegedly, the actor was planning to leak personal messages if the singer didn't publicly support her in the ongoing It Ends With Us drama.
This prompted the withdrawal of a subpoena issued to Taylor, confirmed Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman.
Alleged deal
Scott's intervention reportedly part of a deal
An insider told Daily Mail that Scott's decision to provide information was part of a deal.
"Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further," the insider said.
"He voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include (Baldoni's team) withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor."
This move reportedly ensured that the singer wouldn't be further involved in the court proceedings.
Denial
Lively's legal team denied allegations of threatening Swift
Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, reportedly contacted Swift's law firm, demanding a public statement of support or "private text messages of a personal nature in Lively's possession would be released."
An insider told Daily Mail that Lively "tried to extort Taylor by threatening to release private information about her so that she would support a narrative that she wasn't a part of."
Meanwhile, Gottlieb rebutted to Page Six, "We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations," saying they're "untethered from reality."
Friendship strain
Swift's friendship with Lively strained amid legal battle
Amid this legal drama, Swift's years-long friendship with Lively has reportedly been strained.
The singer has stayed mum on the matter since the court battle began.
She was accused of being involved in creative changes made in Baldoni's directorial project, allegedly using her influence to suggest changes proposed by Lively.
However, Swift's team has since clarified that the singer was not involved in any script rewrites and was only connected to the film through her music.