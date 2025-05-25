Mahadevan sees AI more as a "friend and personal assistant" than an independent creator, emphasizing its function as a launchpad for musical thoughts.

He explained, "It offers suggestions, like a line or a tune, which the artist can then build upon. Some suggestions are phenomenal and out of this world, while others are very amateurish and basic."

"At the core, you need to be a good musician to be able to use AI to your advantage."