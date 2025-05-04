What's the story

In a pleasant surprise for fans, actor Dhanush took the stage with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman during the latter's recent concert at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium.

The concert was part of Rahman's The Wonderment Tour.

The surprise collaboration had Dhanush rendering his hit Tamil number Adangaatha Asuran from Raayan, much to the audience's delight.

Videos of their performance have since gone viral on social media.