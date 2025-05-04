Surprise! Dhanush delights fans at AR Rahman's Mumbai concert
What's the story
In a pleasant surprise for fans, actor Dhanush took the stage with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman during the latter's recent concert at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium.
The concert was part of Rahman's The Wonderment Tour.
The surprise collaboration had Dhanush rendering his hit Tamil number Adangaatha Asuran from Raayan, much to the audience's delight.
Videos of their performance have since gone viral on social media.
Twitter Post
Here's a clip from the concert
#ARRahman & #Dhanush set Mumbai on fire yesterday 🔥 " Adangatha Asuran " Song. @arrahman #Wondermenttour #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/GFTVunQyot— A.R.Rahman News (@ARRahman_News) May 4, 2025
Mutual respect
Dhanush expressed admiration for Rahman's work
During his surprise appearance, Dhanush was all praise for Rahman, saying the ace composer's work was "unbelievable."
The composer, in turn, thanked Dhanush and added how easily he was singing, despite being nervous.
Earlier today, Dhanush took to social media to thank Rahman for the invite, sharing a candid picture of them on stage with, "An absolute honor @arrahman sir."
Upcoming ventures
Rahman-Dhanush continue to impress with multiple projects
Rahman has been busy with several projects.
Among his upcoming ventures are Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein, Ram Charan's Peddi, and Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.
Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the grand release of his film Kuberaa.
The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna.