Following a promising start, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (M:I 8) witnessed a dip in its earnings during the second weekend at the Indian box office.

The Tom Cruise-starrer, which had earned approximately ₹54.4cr nett in the first week, only managed to bring in ₹17.9cr nett during the second weekend.

The second Sunday alone contributed to about ₹7cr nett. The film stands at ₹72.3cr nett after nine days.