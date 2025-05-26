Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 8' dips, still earns ₹72cr
What's the story
Following a promising start, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (M:I 8) witnessed a dip in its earnings during the second weekend at the Indian box office.
The Tom Cruise-starrer, which had earned approximately ₹54.4cr nett in the first week, only managed to bring in ₹17.9cr nett during the second weekend.
The second Sunday alone contributed to about ₹7cr nett. The film stands at ₹72.3cr nett after nine days.
Record-breaking opener
It has already emerged as Cruise's biggest opener in India
Despite the latest slowdown, M:I 8 has already scripted history as Cruise's biggest opener in India and the biggest non-Marvel, non-Avatar, Hollywood opener.
The film's first weekend (two-day) collection stood at around ₹33.5cr nett, including ₹16.5cr nett on opening day.
The current earnings still fall short of the last film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which wrapped its lifetime at ₹110.3cr nett in India. But there's still ample time.
Box office battle
Will 'M:I 8' surpass the lifetime collection of 'Dead Reckoning?'
Having said that, M:I 8's current collection of ₹72.3cr after nine days seems pretty good, and the film is probably hoping to cross the lifetime collection of the previous film in the franchise.
Plus, it was only released in North America last weekend, so its hype in India is bound to see a boost.
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Final Reckoning stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, and Greg Tarzan Davis in key roles.