'Bhool Chuk Maaf' rules box office; earns ₹28cr by Day-3
What's the story
Despite overcoming many hurdles ahead of its release, the comedy-drama Bhool Chuk Maaf has made a strong start at the box office.
Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie released on May 23 and has witnessed phenomenal growth over its first weekend.
Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, it raked in ₹28 crore in just three days.
Box office performance
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' saw a steady increase in collections
The film opened with ₹7 crore on Friday and witnessed a steady increase in collections over the weekend.
On Saturday, it earned ₹9.5 crore and on Sunday, it collected ₹11.5 crore, according to Sacnilk's data.
This consistent growth in earnings has taken the total collection of Bhool Chuk Maaf to ₹28 crore after its opening weekend.
So, releasing it in theaters was the better option, after all?
Comparison
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' surpassed collections of Rao's previous film
Along with shocking at the box office, Bhool Chuk Maaf has also surpassed the opening weekend collections of Rao's previous film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
The film, which also starred Triptii Dimri, had earned ₹42.09 crore in its lifetime run after opening with ₹5.5 crore and completing its first weekend with just ₹18.8 crore.
Despite bad reviews and controversies around its release, Bhool Chuk Maaf has outshone Rao's earlier release.
Storyline
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' plot and cast details
Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around Ranjan, a romantic youngster from Banaras, who gets a government job so that he can marry his love, Titli. However, he gets stuck in a time loop right before his wedding day.
The movie also features Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Zakir Hussain in key roles. Karan Sharma directs the film.