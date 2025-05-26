What's the story

Despite overcoming many hurdles ahead of its release, the comedy-drama Bhool Chuk Maaf has made a strong start at the box office.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie released on May 23 and has witnessed phenomenal growth over its first weekend.

Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, it raked in ₹28 crore in just three days.