Surveen Chawla suffers back injury amid 'Criminal Justice 4' promotions
What's the story
Actor Surveen Chawla has reportedly suffered a serious back injury, reported Bollywood Hungama.
This has forced her to take a break from promotional activities for her two projects: Criminal Justice Season 4 and Rana Naidu Season 2.
The unexpected setback comes at a crucial time in her career, as she was actively participating in promotional events and media appearances for the past few weeks.
Injury impact
Chawla's injury details and recovery progress remain unclear
Sources close to Chawla have revealed that the injury has compelled her to take a break and focus on recovery. However, details regarding the severity of the injury or her expected downtime are still unknown.
Despite her absence from promotional activities, Criminal Justice 4 has been drawing attention for its narrative, and Rana Naidu 2 remains one of the most anticipated releases.
Career highlights
Chawla's roles in 'Criminal Justice 4' and 'Rana Naidu 2'
Chawla's injury comes as her latest projects are garnering attention.
Criminal Justice 4, the latest installment in the popular legal franchise, has been getting a lot of buzz for its gripping storyline.
Meanwhile, Rana Naidu 2, the second season of Netflix's gritty crime drama featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati, is one of this year's most anticipated OTT releases.