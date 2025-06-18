What's the story

The Hindi film Kesari Chapter 2, which was recently released on JioHotstar, has landed in controversy after a police complaint was filed against it in West Bengal.

The complaint, lodged by a resident of Bidhannagar South, accuses the movie of distorting historical facts related to the state's freedom struggle.

The allegations are against the portrayal of revolutionaries Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh in a courtroom scene about the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case.