Kolkata: Complaint filed against 'Kesari Chapter 2' for distorting history
What's the story
The Hindi film Kesari Chapter 2, which was recently released on JioHotstar, has landed in controversy after a police complaint was filed against it in West Bengal.
The complaint, lodged by a resident of Bidhannagar South, accuses the movie of distorting historical facts related to the state's freedom struggle.
The allegations are against the portrayal of revolutionaries Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh in a courtroom scene about the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case.
Details
Film accused of misrepresenting historical facts
The complainant, Ranajit Biswas, from Nabapally, Sector IV, alleged that the film misrepresents Bose and Ghosh as "Khudiram Singh" and "Birendra Kumar" from Amritsar.
He stated that such a portrayal is an "insult" to Bengal's freedom fighters, per the Indian Express.
The complaint further claims that these inaccuracies spread misinformation and could create linguistic and regional divisions.
Legal proceedings
Case registered under relevant sections
In response to the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult), 353 (1) (c) (public mischief), and 353 (2) (circulating false statements or information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The Akshay Kumar-led film depicts the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and the subsequent court battle fought by Sir C Sankaran Nair against the British Crown.