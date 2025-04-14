'Mamata acts secular but...': Adhir Ranjan over Murshidabad violence
What's the story
Veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of "doing drama" over the recent violence in Murshidabad district.
The unrest, which is related to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has left three dead and over 150 arrested.
Chowdhury, a former MP from Berhampore in Murshidabad, voiced his concerns about the situation to ANI.
Accusations
Chowdhury accuses Banerjee of enabling communal polarization
Chowdhury said Banerjee was acting secular but was allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to paint common Muslims as jihadis.
"We all know that the BJP will do communal polarization... The Bengal government is giving the BJP an opportunity to call common Muslims jihadis."
He said both TMC and BJP will benefit from it.
Perspective
Chowdhury believes riots occur at government's discretion
Chowdhury added, "I believe riots happen where the government wants. Once it happened in Godhra because the government wanted it. It is happening in Bengal too because the government wants it."
He said his party is working from the outside to keep peace in the midst of such violent protests.
The BJP has also attacked the TMC government for allegedly failing to fulfill its constitutional duty during this unrest.
Response
Banerjee calls for calm amid unrest
In the wake of the violence, Banerjee appealed to the Muslim community members not to be provoked by the new Waqf law.
She assured them that she would protect their properties and would not allow anything in West Bengal "that will lead to a divide and rule."
However, despite her assurances, Chowdhury accused her of letting communal polarization thrive.
Caution
Banerjee emphasizes need for caution
Banerjee also stressed that caution was needed in the implementation of the new law.
"This is not the time to hurry... Doing something in a hurry may lead to trouble."
She recognized that West Bengal had a large minority community but reiterated she was committed to safeguarding their rights.
Seventeen companies of the BSF were deployed in Murshidabad after a Calcutta HC order. BSF DIG Nilotpal Kumar Pandey stated that the situation in the district is tense but under control.