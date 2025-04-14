What's the story

Veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of "doing drama" over the recent violence in Murshidabad district.

The unrest, which is related to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has left three dead and over 150 arrested.

Chowdhury, a former MP from Berhampore in Murshidabad, voiced his concerns about the situation to ANI.