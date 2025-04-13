What's the story

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has sparked a fresh controversy by reportedly asking students at a function to chant "Jai Shri Ram."

His move has been condemned by not just government officials, but also academic bodies.

The State Platform for Common School System-TN (SPCSS-TN) accused him of breaching his oath of office and not following the Constitution.

They demanded his immediate removal under Article 159.