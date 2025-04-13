TN governor sparks new controversy over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has sparked a fresh controversy by reportedly asking students at a function to chant "Jai Shri Ram."
His move has been condemned by not just government officials, but also academic bodies.
The State Platform for Common School System-TN (SPCSS-TN) accused him of breaching his oath of office and not following the Constitution.
They demanded his immediate removal under Article 159.
Political backlash
Governor's actions criticized by political leaders
Senior Congress leader Sasikanth Senthil has slammed Governor Ravi for his actions, saying that he is indulging in such tactics out of frustration.
Senthil suggested that the Governor is trying to prod the system after he was criticized by the Supreme Court and was blocked by the State Government.
He accused Ravi of exhibiting a dangerous combination of arrogance and defiance that erodes democratic institutions and constitutional principles.
Court verdict
Supreme Court's ruling on governor's decision to withhold assent
The SC recently declared that Governor Ravi's refusal of assent on 10 important bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary." It said he hadn't acted in "good faith."
In a landmark ruling, the apex court reversed the Governor's decisions and declared these bills as "deemed to be cleared" from their second date of presentation.
The judgment came after delays of over three years on these bills by Ravi.