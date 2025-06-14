'Narratives keep changing': Nagarjuna on South cinema v/s Bollywood debate
What's the story
Veteran actor Nagarjuna recently spoke about the ongoing debate between Bollywood and South Indian cinema in an interview with Galatta Plus.
He said that he doesn't believe in the narrative that Bollywood has lost its charm while South Indian cinema is thriving.
"These narratives keep changing," he said, adding that no industry can remain at the top forever.
Industry trends
'Trends are cyclical...': Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna further explained that industry trends are cyclical.
"It's like an actor or director had four or five years of bad times. Everything cumulative probably happened there, and films didn't work. And then they say the whole film industry is gone."
"In my time, in the Telugu film industry, it has happened four times. And I believe the fourth time will come now, very soon. I'm very sure, it's my hunch."
Audience preferences
Nagarjuna reveals what he thinks happened to Hindi cinema
Nagarjuna also disagreed with filmmaker Naga Vamsi's prediction of a "bloodbath" in Tollywood due to changing audience tastes and underperforming films.
He mentioned that movies like Tourist Family in Tamil, Court in Telugu, and Anaganaga on OTT are performing well.
"They have to change fast. If we don't look at the future, things could be pretty bad. I feel that's what happened in Hindi."
Career updates
Nagarjuna will be seen in 'Kuberaa' next
On the work front, Nagarjuna will next be seen in Kuberaa, co-starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set to release on June 20.
He will also appear in Rajinikanth's Coolie.
Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde will make special appearances in the film.