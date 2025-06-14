'Bhai hasn't gone...': Sushant's sister pays tribute on death anniversary
What's the story
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram on his 5th death anniversary on Saturday.
In the emotional tribute, she spoke about how much she misses her brother and urged fans to remember him for his zest for life and learning, as well as his heart full of love.
"Bhai hasn't gone anywhere, believe me... he is in you... in all of us," she said.
Legacy
'Any great person's legacy always grows after...'
Kirti further added, "Never use Bhai's name to spread any negative feeling... he wouldn't like that. He didn't stand for that."
"Look how many people's hearts and minds he touched and influenced.... Let his legacy continue... You be the burning candle that lights up other candles to continue his legacy."
"Any great person's legacy always grows after he has passed on... because the magnetism of their personality sows seeds and influences minds for generations to come."
Legal update
Update on the investigation
Kirti also provided an update on where the legal proceedings in her brother's case stand.
She revealed to the fans that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a report to the court, and the family are in the process of retrieving it.
Despite the long wait, she urged everyone to hold on to "faith and goodness."
Advocacy
Kirti had appealed to PM Modi for justice
In March 2024, Kirti had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the CBI investigation.
She had requested him to intervene and direct the concerned authorities to expedite the investigation so that they could finally get closure on this matter.
The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.
He was 34.