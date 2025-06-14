What's the story

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram on his 5th death anniversary on Saturday.

In the emotional tribute, she spoke about how much she misses her brother and urged fans to remember him for his zest for life and learning, as well as his heart full of love.

"Bhai hasn't gone anywhere, believe me... he is in you... in all of us," she said.