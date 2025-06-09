Aamir says Imran won't fit in 'mainstream' Bollywood amid comeback
Actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about his nephew and actor Imran Khan's decision to quit Bollywood a decade ago.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Aamir said that Imran "finds it difficult to fit into the mainstream construct."
He added that while Imran is good in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, he "won't fit" in regular Hindi movies.
Aamir's insights
Aamir said, "Yes, Imran has a certain creative instinct. He finds it difficult to fit into the mainstream construct we have. That's not his natural space."
"Which is why he'd do really well in a film like Jaane Tu and Delhi Belly. He's in his element there. But the moment you put him into a regular Hindi film, he won't fit."
"He's not comfortable with herogiri. He wants to play a real person."
Comeback plans
Imran is set to make his comeback to acting and is said to be reviewing diverse scripts.
Recent reports suggest that Imran's comeback project is going to be a rom-com with Bhumi Pednekar, with the screenplay written by Danish Aslam.
Imran was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015, and after that, he disappeared from the limelight.
Career path
Imran made his acting debut as a child artist in Aamir's films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
He later transitioned to lead roles with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 opposite Genelia Deshmukh.
Imran has also appeared in some cult classics like Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, among others.