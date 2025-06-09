Aamir said, "Yes, Imran has a certain creative instinct. He finds it difficult to fit into the mainstream construct we have. That's not his natural space."

"Which is why he'd do really well in a film like Jaane Tu and Delhi Belly. He's in his element there. But the moment you put him into a regular Hindi film, he won't fit."

"He's not comfortable with herogiri. He wants to play a real person."