Neeraj Ghaywan thanks 'Homebound' team, skips DoP accused of misconduct
What's the story
Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Homebound, thanked everyone who contributed to the film after its successful premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
However, he did not mention cinematographer/DoP Pratik Shah, who is facing allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior.
The film was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.
Director's note
Ghaywan showed his gratitude
On Monday, Ghaywan shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), thanking everyone who contributed to Homebound.
He wrote, "Now that the whirlwind that was Cannes is over, I'd like to acknowledge the contributions of people associated with our film #Homebound."
He went on to thank several people involved in the writing process and production, but did not mention Shah.
Twitter Post
Read Ghaywan's entire note here
Statement issued
Dharma Productions addressed allegations against Shah
Meanwhile, Dharma Productions, which backed Homebound, has addressed the allegations against Shah.
They said in a statement, "Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was working on it for a limited period."
"During this limited period, our internal committee for POSH didn't receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew on our film Homebound."
Ghaywan has yet to comment on the allegations.
Allegations
Shah's alleged misconduct and subsequent social media silence
Shah has been accused of soliciting a nude picture, among other inappropriate behaviors.
Filmmaker Abhinav Singh publicly called him "highly manipulative" and "emotionally abusive."
The allegations have left the industry shaken, especially since they came just days after Homebound's screening at Cannes.
Following these revelations, Shah has reportedly deactivated his Instagram account and has remained silent amid public scrutiny.
Film's success
'Homebound' cast and crew received standing ovation at Cannes
Despite the controversy surrounding Shah, Homebound's cast and crew were present at the Cannes screening, where the film received a nine-minute-long standing ovation from the audience.
The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It is executive-produced by Martin Scorsese.