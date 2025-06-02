Rekha's 'Umrao Jaan' to return to theaters in 4K restoration
What's the story
Rekha's iconic film, Umrao Jaan, is set to make a grand return to theaters on June 27.
The 1981 period musical drama will be re-released in a stunning 4K restoration, done by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI).
To celebrate this momentous occasion, director Muzaffar Ali will also launch a special-edition coffee table book offering an exclusive glimpse into the making of Umrao Jaan.
Book details
'Umrao Jaan' re-release: A treasure trove for fans
The coffee table book will feature unseen photographs, costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and personal anecdotes from the set of Umrao Jaan.
This collector's item is a heartfelt tribute to the film's artistic vision and is crafted for cinephiles, cinema students, and culture enthusiasts.
It will launch alongside the film's theatrical revival.
Actor-director statements
Rekha and Ali's thoughts on 'Umrao Jaan' re-release
Rekha expressed her joy at the film's return in a media statement, saying, "Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in — she lives within me, breathes through me, even now."
Meanwhile, Ali said he was excited that the movie is back on the big screen for an entirely new generation to explore a time and culture that's truly part of our being.
Film legacy
'Umrao Jaan': A cinematic masterpiece
Rekha's portrayal of the courtesan-poetess is widely regarded as one of the finest performances in film history.
The film's music, composed by Khayyam and lyrics by Shahryar, is loved across generations.
It was remade in 2006 with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role.
However, the re-release is set to clash with Kajol's Maa. While Umrao Jaan will have a limited re-release, Maa is expected to take over most screens with a wider release.