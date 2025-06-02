What's the story

Rekha's iconic film, Umrao Jaan, is set to make a grand return to theaters on June 27.

The 1981 period musical drama will be re-released in a stunning 4K restoration, done by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

To celebrate this momentous occasion, director Muzaffar Ali will also launch a special-edition coffee table book offering an exclusive glimpse into the making of Umrao Jaan.