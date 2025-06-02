'Hooliganism': Ram Gopal Varma deletes post after supporting Kamal Haasan
What's the story
Ram Gopal Varma came out in support of actor Kamal Haasan, who is facing backlash for his controversial remarks about the Kannada language.
The controversy started when Haasan, during a promotion for his upcoming movie, Thug Life, said that the Kannada language is linked to Tamil.
This led to protests in Karnataka, with many demanding an apology from Haasan and threatening to ban Thug Life in the state.
Filmmaker's stance
Varma criticized threats to ban Haasan's film
In response to the controversy, Varma posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and spoke out about the threats being made against Hassan and Thug Life.
He wrote, "DEMOCRACY's new name is INTOLERANCE..irrespective of factual correctness, threats to ban #ThugLife in Karnataka unless @ikamalhaasan apologizes amounts to a new kind of HOOLIGANISM."
However, he deleted the post shortly after.
Industry response
Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce demanded Haasan's apology
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has demanded a public apology from Haasan for his remarks.
KFCC president M Narasimhalu said, "Many Kannada groups have demanded a ban on his movie. We agree that what he did was wrong, and we are trying to meet and talk to him."
The controversy has now moved beyond cinema into regional politics in Karnataka.
Actor's stance
Haasan's response and legal action amid controversy
Despite the backlash, Haasan has refused to apologize.
He stated to the media recently, "This is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My affection for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is genuine—no one with good intentions would doubt that."
Hassan approached the Karnataka High Court on Monday seeking directions to ensure that Thug Life is screened in the state without any disturbance.
The film is set to release this Thursday.