What's the story

Ram Gopal Varma came out in support of actor Kamal Haasan, who is facing backlash for his controversial remarks about the Kannada language.

The controversy started when Haasan, during a promotion for his upcoming movie, Thug Life, said that the Kannada language is linked to Tamil.

This led to protests in Karnataka, with many demanding an apology from Haasan and threatening to ban Thug Life in the state.