Himesh Reshammiya's net worth revealed after banging concert
What's the story
On Sunday, Himesh Reshammiya set the Jio Garden stage ablaze with his CapMania India tour concert in Mumbai.
With over 11,000 fans in attendance, it wasn't just a concert—it was a full-blown celebration of the singer's legacy.
Netizens dubbed it "the concert of the year," with Farah Khan and Veer Pahariya joining in the praise.
As the internet continues buzzing, let's take a look at Reshammiya's massive net worth in 2025.
Multi-faceted artist
Reshammiya's estimated 2025 net worth
Reshammiya isn't just a singer—he's a music director, actor, producer, and television figure.
In 2025, his net worth is estimated at around ₹129 crore, according to ET Now. He earns ₹15-20 lakh per song and nearly ₹2 crore per project as a composer.
His acting gigs add another ₹3-5 crore per film, while his appearances on shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and brand deals further boost his income.
Lifestyle
Reshammiya's luxurious lifestyle and high-end possessions
Reshammiya resides in a lavish duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area, valued at ₹10 crore.
The apartment features a modular kitchen, balcony, home theater, and a view of the sea.
His neighbors include celebrities such as Khan and Manoj Bajpayee.
He also owns a personal music studio and a drool-worthy car collection, including a Ferrari F8 Tributo (₹4.02 crore), Rolls-Royce Cullinan (₹6.95 crore), and Lamborghini Urus (₹4.22 crore).
Income
Reshammiya's income sources and charges
Reshammiya's income primarily comes from his various ventures, including singing, composing, acting, producing, and brand endorsements.
With around 37 lakh followers on Instagram, he also earns from lucrative brand endorsements.
His latest concert was more than entertainment—it was smart branding. With its Delhi leg scheduled in July, the tour is expected to further elevate both his popularity and earnings.