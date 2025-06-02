'Rana Naidu' S02: Get ready for Rana-Arjun's fierce prison clash
What's the story
Netflix India has released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of Rana Naidu, hinting at an intense showdown between two powerful forces.
The caption reads, "Two powerhouses. One showdown. But this time it's personal."
The official trailer for the final season will be released on Tuesday, and the show is set to premiere on June 13.
Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is Netflix's Hindi adaptation of the popular American show Ray Donovan.
Show details
Rana-Arjun's intense prison face-off in new clip
The show stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati as father and son. Arjun Rampal joins the cast as a new antagonist in this season.
The plot revolves around Rana Naidu (Daggubati), a celebrity fixer whose life gets complicated with the return of his estranged father, Naga Naidu (Venkatesh).
Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager for more.
The recently released clip from the upcoming season showcases a heated confrontation between Rampal and Daggubati's characters in jail.
Clip details
Rampal and Daggubati's characters engage in intense jail confrontation
In the clip shared by Netflix India on X (formerly Twitter), Rampal and Daggubati's characters are seen having a heated conversation in jail.
The two men, separated by iron bars, threaten each other as they discuss their plans.
Rampal's character incites his cousin Saif to threaten and abduct Daggubati's son, which leads to a violent confrontation between the two, culminating in Daggubati having Saif killed.
Twitter Post
Trailer drops tomorrow
Two powerhouses. One showdown. But this time it’s personal 👀🔥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 2, 2025
The trailer for Rana Naidu drops tomorrow 💣👊#RanaNaiduOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/PYVsXO5NAm
Plot expectations
Season 2 promises high-stakes drama and unresolved tensions
The teaser for Season 2 of Rana Naidu suggests a dramatic escalation in family conflicts and criminal intrigue.
The Naidu family's secrets come to the surface as they deal with past traumas and grudges.
The series also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Surveen Chawla, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Sushant Singh, Rajni Basumatary, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajesh Jais.