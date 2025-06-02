What's the story

Netflix India has released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of Rana Naidu, hinting at an intense showdown between two powerful forces.

The caption reads, "Two powerhouses. One showdown. But this time it's personal."

The official trailer for the final season will be released on Tuesday, and the show is set to premiere on June 13.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is Netflix's Hindi adaptation of the popular American show Ray Donovan.