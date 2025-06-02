What's the story

Tesla executives were reportedly alarmed last year when CEO Elon Musk denied a Reuters report about the cancellation of a planned all-new $25,000 electric vehicle (EV), the publication reveals.

Investors anticipated that this EV would significantly boost vehicle sales growth.

The denial came despite internal knowledge that the low-cost vehicle, dubbed Model 2 by many investors, had indeed been canceled.

Instead of this affordable model, Tesla shifted its focus to self-driving robotaxis.