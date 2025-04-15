Tesla update adds new camera views to help catch vandals
What's the story
Tesla has rolled out its latest over-the-air software update, the 'Spring Update,' bringing a host of new features to its electric vehicles.
While Tesla often releases smaller updates, it sometimes bundles multiple features into a single larger release.
This major update is significant as a whole, but many of these features are limited to certain vehicles and regions.
Feature enhancements
Dashcam/Sentry Mode gets big upgrade
Tesla's 'Spring Update' brings an upgrade to Dashcam/Sentry Mode for newer Model S, 3, X, and Y vehicles.
The side camera (B-pillar) footage now comes with recordings, taking the total recorded camera angles from four to six.
Tesla has also revamped the Dashcam Viewer app, introducing a grid-style layout and swipe-friendly video review tools for faster access.
This update comes in response to growing demand from Tesla owners, particularly in light of rising reports of vandalism targeting their vehicles.
Feature introduction
Adaptive headlights now available in North America
The update also brings adaptive headlights to Tesla vehicles in the US and Canada.
The feature, which was previously available in Europe, reduces glare for other drivers and cyclists by detecting road users and selectively dimming individual pixels of the headlight.
Plus, Tesla's Trip Planner has been enhanced with clearer choices for multiple routing styles: Fastest, Best Amenities, and Fewer Stops.
Nearby attractions also appear when viewing a Supercharger location.
Feature update
Blind spot camera moves to driver screen
The 'Spring Update' also moves the blind spot camera to the driver screen for refreshed Model S/X (2021-2025) vehicles.
You can access the new feature through Controls > Display > Automatic Blind Spot Camera & select Driver Screen on your driver display.
This change is intended to improve visibility and safety for drivers of these models.
Update highlights
Cybertruck-specific updates and other notable features
The update brings Autopilot-related upgrades for the Cybertruck: Comfort Drive Mode, which auto-engages when Autopilot is active, and Lane Departure Avoidance Assist that can gently steer to keep you in your lane.
Other key features include a new "Avoid Highways" option for navigation, a "Keep Accessory Power On" setting that allows USB ports and phone chargers to stay active after exiting the car (if the battery is above 20%), and the ability to switch keyboard languages directly from the screen.