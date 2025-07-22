'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Raashii Khanna teams up with Pawan Kalyan
Actor Raashii Khanna has been roped in to star alongside Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming Telugu action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which will be directed by Harish Shankar. The announcement was made by Mythri Movie Makers on Tuesday, who shared a picture of Khanna on social media. The caption read: "Team #UstaadBhagatSingh welcomes the angelic #RaashiiKhanna on board as 'Shloka.'"
Khanna is filming alongside Kalyan
In Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Khanna will essay the role of Shloka, a strong and pivotal character who adds depth to the film's narrative. She is currently filming in Hyderabad with Kalyan, and the schedule is likely to go on till the end of July. Reportedly, the team hopes to complete Kalyan's portions by the first week of August before moving on to the next schedule.
Film also stars Sreeleela, KS Ravikumar, among others
Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, boasts an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, and Avinash. The film is a cop drama that is being shot at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Kalyan, who is also a prominent politician and the leader of the Jana Sena Party, is juggling his political responsibilities with his film commitments.
Khanna's upcoming projects
Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Khanna has several other projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Telusu Kada and is also set to star opposite Vikrant Massey in the Bollywood film Talakhon Mein Ek. Moreover, she is scheduled to begin shooting for Farzi 2 this December, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.