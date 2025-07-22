'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Raashii Khanna teams up with Pawan Kalyan

Actor Raashii Khanna has been roped in to star alongside Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming Telugu action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which will be directed by Harish Shankar. The announcement was made by Mythri Movie Makers on Tuesday, who shared a picture of Khanna on social media. The caption read: "Team #UstaadBhagatSingh welcomes the angelic #RaashiiKhanna on board as 'Shloka.'"

Character details Khanna is filming alongside Kalyan In Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Khanna will essay the role of Shloka, a strong and pivotal character who adds depth to the film's narrative. She is currently filming in Hyderabad with Kalyan, and the schedule is likely to go on till the end of July. Reportedly, the team hopes to complete Kalyan's portions by the first week of August before moving on to the next schedule.

Cast Film also stars Sreeleela, KS Ravikumar, among others Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, boasts an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, and Avinash. The film is a cop drama that is being shot at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Kalyan, who is also a prominent politician and the leader of the Jana Sena Party, is juggling his political responsibilities with his film commitments.