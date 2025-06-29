'Expected more...': 'Kuberaa' director on film's poor Tamil box-office performance
Despite being a multi-lingual release, Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa has seen a significant disparity in box office performance between the Telugu and Tamil markets. The film, which stars Dhanush, is doing exceptionally well in Telugu-speaking states but is underperforming in Tamil Nadu. In an interview with OTTplay, Kammula expressed his surprise at the lack of domestic Tamil market performance despite strong word-of-mouth.
"In Telugu, it has been exceptional. Even the overseas Tamil circuit is going well," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying. "But the domestic Tamil market, I was expecting a lot more, and I hope it would catch up because the word of mouth is strong, but it is not converting into box office." Released on June 20, the movie earned ₹48.7cr at the Telugu box office and ₹18.38cr at the Tamil box office in its first week, per Sacnilk.
Kuberaa is a social drama thriller that delves into themes of capitalism and financial fraud. The story revolves around a beggar (played by Dhanush) who is one of four chosen to be a benami for a rich entrepreneur's business deal. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, among others. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.