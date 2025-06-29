'Expected more...': 'Kuberaa' director on film's poor Tamil box-office performance

Director's perspective

'Hope it would catch up...': Kammula on Tamil Nadu performance

"In Telugu, it has been exceptional. Even the overseas Tamil circuit is going well," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying. "But the domestic Tamil market, I was expecting a lot more, and I hope it would catch up because the word of mouth is strong, but it is not converting into box office." Released on June 20, the movie earned ₹48.7cr at the Telugu box office and ₹18.38cr at the Tamil box office in its first week, per Sacnilk.