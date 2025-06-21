Dhanush-Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' starts strong, earns ₹13cr on opening day

The much-awaited multi-starrer Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, has opened to a strong start at the Indian box office. The film earned an impressive ₹13 crore net on its opening day (Friday) across all languages, per Sacnilk. The star-studded cast includes Dhanush , Nagarjuna Akkineni , Rashmika Mandanna , Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

Regional appeal Factors that contributed to film's success The film's strong opening can be attributed to its star power and cross-regional appeal. With Dhanush's loyal fan base and Nagarjuna's popularity among Telugu audiences, Kuberaa has been able to attract viewers from both the Tamil and Telugu regions. Kammula's goodwill in the industry, coupled with his past successes, also paved the way for Kuberaa.

Box office potential 'Kuberaa' set for a big weekend Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations, Kuberaa is expected to maintain its momentum over the weekend. The film's performance on Saturday and Sunday will be crucial in determining its box-office run. If the positive word-of-mouth continues, Kuberaa is projected to cross the ₹40 crore mark by the end of its first weekend.

Regional dominance Excellent response in Telugu-speaking regions The film has reportedly performed exceptionally well in the Telugu-speaking regions, providing a solid launchpad for the weekend. The Telugu version of Kuberaa recorded an overall occupancy rate of 57.36% across theaters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with Hyderabad witnessing an impressive 67% overall occupancy. Night shows in Hyderabad reached as high as 88% across 530 shows.