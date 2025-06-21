Dhanush-Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' starts strong, earns ₹13cr on opening day
What's the story
The much-awaited multi-starrer Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, has opened to a strong start at the Indian box office. The film earned an impressive ₹13 crore net on its opening day (Friday) across all languages, per Sacnilk. The star-studded cast includes Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.
Regional appeal
Factors that contributed to film's success
The film's strong opening can be attributed to its star power and cross-regional appeal. With Dhanush's loyal fan base and Nagarjuna's popularity among Telugu audiences, Kuberaa has been able to attract viewers from both the Tamil and Telugu regions. Kammula's goodwill in the industry, coupled with his past successes, also paved the way for Kuberaa.
Box office potential
'Kuberaa' set for a big weekend
Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations, Kuberaa is expected to maintain its momentum over the weekend. The film's performance on Saturday and Sunday will be crucial in determining its box-office run. If the positive word-of-mouth continues, Kuberaa is projected to cross the ₹40 crore mark by the end of its first weekend.
Regional dominance
Excellent response in Telugu-speaking regions
The film has reportedly performed exceptionally well in the Telugu-speaking regions, providing a solid launchpad for the weekend. The Telugu version of Kuberaa recorded an overall occupancy rate of 57.36% across theaters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with Hyderabad witnessing an impressive 67% overall occupancy. Night shows in Hyderabad reached as high as 88% across 530 shows.
Mixed performance
Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam occupancy details
While the Tamil version recorded a fair overall occupancy of 33.73% on Friday, it faced challenges in other languages. The film's reach was limited in Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The Kannada version saw only a 6.54% overall occupancy, while the Hindi version fared slightly better at 6.73%, with night shows reaching just over 10%. The film is facing significant competition in the Hindi belt from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of only 2.32%.