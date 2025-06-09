Kamal Haasan stands against Hindi imposition in South India
What's the story
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has taken a firm stand against the imposition of Hindi in South India.
The controversy comes after his recent film, Thug Life, faced release hurdles due to his controversial statement that Kannada was "born out of Tamil."
The film couldn't be released in Karnataka due to the row. However, he has refused to apologize for his comments.
Haasan's statement
Here's what he said
Haasan told PTI, "I am the actor from Ek Duuje Ke Liye."
"Without imposition, we will learn. Don't impose, because this is ultimately education, and we must take the shortest route to education and not put hurdles in its way."
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has long opposed the three-language policy outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP), alleging that the BJP-led NDA government of attempting to impose Hindi.
Language imposition
'I stand with Punjab, Karnataka...'
Haasan said, "I stand with Punjab. I stand with Karnataka. I stand with Andhra. This is not the only place that is resentful of imposition."
He further stressed the importance of English for an "international breakthrough."
"And English seems to be fair enough. You can also do Spanish or Chinese... when you suddenly replace it, it's all over again."
Language concerns
'Sudden replacement makes people illiterate...'
Haasan warned against the sudden replacement of languages, saying it makes many people illiterate, especially in Tamil Nadu.
"You suddenly force all through Hindi, and you tell them that you will not get your job beyond the Vindhyas, then you start wondering, what about the promises? What about my language? Am I not one of the 22 (official languages)?" he said.
Film controversy
KFCC said 'Thug Life' won't release without apology
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had earlier said Thug Life will not be released unless Haasan apologized over his remark about Kannada and Tamil.
Raajkamal Films International, his production house, moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking protection for the film's release.
After a court ruling over the statement, producers announced that Thug Life wouldn't be released in Karnataka.
Box office
'Thug Life' had a slow start at the box office
Despite the controversy, Thug Life had a slow start at the box office on its opening day, earning ₹15.5 crore.
It was released last Thursday, and has raked in ₹36.9cr in India over its first four days, reported Sacnilk.
The film is Haasan's 234th in a career spanning over 65 years.