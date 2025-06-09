SC declines urgent plea hearing for 'Thug Life' screenings
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined an urgent plea seeking protection against threats to cinemas planning to screen Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life in Karnataka.
The Karnataka Theatres Association had filed the petition under Article 32, alleging that certain elements were threatening theaters willing to show the movie.
The court directed them to approach the High Court instead.
Court's response
'Why file an Article 32 petition here?'
Justice PK Mishra, who was hearing the petition, questioned the need for an early listing.
He reportedly asked, "Why file an Article 32 petition here? Go to the High Court."
The Karnataka Theatres Association had previously approached the High Court but was reportedly advised to negotiate a compromise with those issuing threats.
Urgent plea
Controversy around 'Thug Life'
The counsel for the petitioners described it as a "serious law-and-order situation" in Karnataka. They hoped to get urgent intervention from the Supreme Court.
The controversy began when pro-Kannada groups demanded a ban on Haasan's film after his controversial comments on Kannada language origins.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) subsequently banned the film's release statewide.
Film release
Haasan announced he wouldn't release the movie in Karnataka
Last week, amid the Karnataka High Court hearing related to the screening of Thug Life in the state, Haasan announced that he would not be releasing the movie in Karnataka for the time being.
The producers had initially approached the High Court after the ban by KFCC, which was imposed under pressure from pro-Kannada groups.