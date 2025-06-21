Air India plane crash: Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala confirmed dead

The identity of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Kalawadia , also known as Mahesh Jirawala, has finally been confirmed among the tragic victims of the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad . He was reported to be missing after the tragic incident took place. Now he has been identified through DNA testing, as per Divya Bhaskar. A charred Activa scooter belonging to him was found near the crash site in Shahibaug.

Family's struggle The family took time to accept reality Despite the evidence, Jirawala's family initially struggled to accept his death. They held on to hope until police provided conclusive forensic results, including identification of his scooter's chassis number and a DNA match. The family eventually claimed his body. The filmmaker (34) is survived by his wife Hetal and two children, a son and a daughter.

Final moments Jirawala's phone was tracked to the crash site Jirawala's mobile phone was last tracked to the plane's crash site before it went off. This discovery fueled early suspicions that he had gotten involved in the tragic incident. The plane crash occurred on June 12 when Air India's London-bound aircraft crashed into a medical college in Meghaninagar. The tragic accident happened shortly after the flight took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39pm.

Filmmaker's legacy Jirawala was known for his work in Gujarati cinema Jirawala, known for his work in the Gujarati film industry, directed many advertorials and music videos. The filmmaker also directed Cocktail Premi Pag Of Revenge, starring Asha Panchal and Vruti Thakkar in lead roles, which came out in 2019. His untimely demise has left a void in the industry and shocked his fans.