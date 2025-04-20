What's the story

A horrific accident on the Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway in Gujarat claimed four lives, including that of a mother and her child.

The tragedy unfolded near Sardhar, about 20km from the city. When a hatchback crashed into an oncoming sedan, one of the vehicles caught fire.

The charred remains of the victims were reduced to skeletons, making it difficult for their families to perform the last rites.