Four charred to death in Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway accident
What's the story
A horrific accident on the Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway in Gujarat claimed four lives, including that of a mother and her child.
The tragedy unfolded near Sardhar, about 20km from the city. When a hatchback crashed into an oncoming sedan, one of the vehicles caught fire.
The charred remains of the victims were reduced to skeletons, making it difficult for their families to perform the last rites.
Investigation
CNG kit suspected as cause of fire
The hatchback that was involved in the accident was fitted with a CNG kit. Hence, investigators suspected that it was the CNG kit that might have caused the fire.
Preliminary investigations also revealed that there were eight people in the car at the time of the collision, including the driver.
The road on which this unfortunate incident happened is a single-lane stretch, which might have contributed to this disastrous crash.
Casualties
Victims identified, survivors receiving treatment
The victims of this tragic accident have been identified as Niru Makwana (35), her three-year-old daughter Hetvi, Hemanshi Sarvaiya (22), and Mitul Sakariya (12). All four were residents of Gondal.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Radhika Bharai confirmed charred remains of three victims were recovered from the wreckage of the Alto car.
Investigations are still on to find out how many were in the sedan at the time, and if its driver was injured.
Medical care
Survivors receiving medical treatment
Three survivors of the mishap - Sahil Sarvaiya, Hiren Makwana, and Neeta Sakariya - are being treated at Rajkot Civil Hospital. One kin, Ekta Sakariya, escaped the blaze.
The intensity of the accident is highlighted by officials: over 90% of the bodies were burned beyond recognition.
This is the latest in a disturbing trend in Saurashtra, which has seen accidents claiming at least 14 lives recently.