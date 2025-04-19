What's the story

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found that Zomato's delivery fee, food fee, and platform fee aren't discriminatory or unfair.

The decision was made by a CCI bench chaired by Ravneet Kaur and members Anil Aggarwal, Sweta Kakkad, and Deepak Anurag.

The order came after one Lalit Wadher filed a complaint against Zomato for alleged anti-competitive practices and abuse of its dominant market position.