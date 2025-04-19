Who's 'Lady don' Zikra, arrested over Delhi boy Kunal's murder
What's the story
Notorious 'Lady Don' Zikra has been remanded to two days of police custody after she was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal, in Delhi's Seelampur area on Friday.
Kunal was stabbed to death by 4-5 boys right in front of his father.
Cops told the court that they needed to keep her in detention to identify other suspects and to recover the weapon used in the crime, reported ANI.
Details
Cousins of Zikra involved in the murder
Zikra's cousins Sahil and Dilshad are suspected to have stabbed victim Kunal. Both are absconding, and raids are on to trace them.
During her interrogation, Zikra revealed that two boys, Lala and Shambhu, who are both Kunal's friends, attacked her cousin Sahil last November.
Though Kunal was present during the attack, he wasn't named in the FIR as he was a minor then.
Twitter Post
Locals stage protest
#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy security deployed as locals in Seelampur continue to protest against the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. pic.twitter.com/aQSb94YjwG— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025
Ongoing search
Delhi Police's efforts to apprehend remaining suspects
The Delhi Police have constituted 10 teams to search for and nab the absconding suspects in this case. Cops are scanning CCTV footage to trace their escape routes and are raiding various places across Delhi.
CM Rekha Gupta has also assured justice for Kunal.
Meanwhile, the lady don's lawyer Abdul Gaffar told reporters that she was arrested by the police without any evidence.
"We will prove in court that my client is innocent," he said.
Background check
Zikra's criminal history and connections
Zikra, a Seelampur resident, is no stranger to crime.
She was earlier lodged under the Arms Act but was released a mere 15 days before Kunal's murder.
Always carrying a gun with her, she had made a name for herself in the underworld.
According to reports, she worked as a bouncer for Zoya, wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, and lived with her till Zoya was arrested in a drug case.