What's the story

Notorious 'Lady Don' Zikra has been remanded to two days of police custody after she was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal, in Delhi's Seelampur area on Friday.

Kunal was stabbed to death by 4-5 boys right in front of his father.

Cops told the court that they needed to keep her in detention to identify other suspects and to recover the weapon used in the crime, reported ANI.