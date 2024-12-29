Delhi Police deports 8 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants
The Delhi Police have deported eight Bangladeshis who were living illegally in New Delhi's Rangpuri area. The family, comprising Jahangir, his wife, and their six children, belonged to Kekerhat village in Madaripur district, Bangladesh. They had entered India through unofficial routes. They had destroyed their Bangladeshi identification documents and were concealing their identities while living in Delhi.
Police verification drive uncovers illegal immigrants
The illegal immigrants were discovered during a door-to-door verification drive by a team of the Vasant Kunj South police station. The team was assigned to identify illegal immigrants and examined over 400 families in Rangpuri. Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary said, "Verification forms were sent to suspected individuals' addresses in West Bengal, and a special team was dispatched for manual document verification."
Deportation coordinated with Foreigners Regional Registration Office
The deportation of Jahangir and his family was done in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). This comes as part of a larger crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi, following a directive from the LG Secretariat. The city police have launched a drive to identify such immigrants after the order, with teams visiting areas like slums, Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Jamia Nagar to check voter IDs and Aadhaar cards.
Special drive targets illegal immigrants in Delhi
The LG Secretariat has ordered a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal immigrants. This deportation is the first official order by the South-West Delhi Police since the announcement of this special drive. The initiative was launched after an increase in Bangladeshi immigrants following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting in August.