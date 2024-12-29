Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi Police, in a door-to-door verification drive, identified and deported eight illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the city.

This action is part of a larger crackdown, ordered by the LG Secretariat, targeting illegal immigrants in Delhi, with a special focus on areas like slums and regions such as Kalindi Kunj and Shaheen Bagh.

The initiative was launched following an increase in Bangladeshi immigrants after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The migrants had entered India through unofficial routes

Delhi Police deports 8 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

What's the story The Delhi Police have deported eight Bangladeshis who were living illegally in New Delhi's Rangpuri area. The family, comprising Jahangir, his wife, and their six children, belonged to Kekerhat village in Madaripur district, Bangladesh. They had entered India through unofficial routes. They had destroyed their Bangladeshi identification documents and were concealing their identities while living in Delhi.

Verification process

Police verification drive uncovers illegal immigrants

The illegal immigrants were discovered during a door-to-door verification drive by a team of the Vasant Kunj South police station. The team was assigned to identify illegal immigrants and examined over 400 families in Rangpuri. Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary said, "Verification forms were sent to suspected individuals' addresses in West Bengal, and a special team was dispatched for manual document verification."

Deportation process

Deportation coordinated with Foreigners Regional Registration Office

The deportation of Jahangir and his family was done in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). This comes as part of a larger crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi, following a directive from the LG Secretariat. The city police have launched a drive to identify such immigrants after the order, with teams visiting areas like slums, Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Jamia Nagar to check voter IDs and Aadhaar cards.

Ongoing crackdown

Special drive targets illegal immigrants in Delhi

The LG Secretariat has ordered a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal immigrants. This deportation is the first official order by the South-West Delhi Police since the announcement of this special drive. The initiative was launched after an increase in Bangladeshi immigrants following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting in August.