Delhi Police busts illegal Bangladeshi immigration racket, 11 arrested
The Delhi Police have busted a major illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 people in the process. Among those arrested are five Bangladeshi nationals and six others involved in the forgery of documents. The racket came to light after a murder in Sangam Vihar, which was connected to the making of fake Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshi immigrants.
Fake document racket linked to immigration scheme
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, said the suspects offered fake Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other documents via a website. The website, Janata Prints, run by Rajat Mishra, allowed the creation of forged documents for as low as ₹20. During the raid, police recovered 21 fake Aadhaar cards, six PAN cards, and four voter IDs.
Illegal immigrants used jungle routes, express trains: DCP
"The illegal immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to enter Indian territory," Chauhan said. Following this revelation, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor has launched a two-month drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city. Till now, over 1,000 illegal immigrants have been identified through door-to-door verification, document checks, and interrogations across Delhi.
Special teams investigate cross-border connections, voter fraud
Meanwhile, special police teams are investigating possible cross-border links and voter fraud in connection with the forged documents. Earlier this month, two people were arrested from Kalindi Kunj and Hazrat Nizamuddin areas. One of them, Abdul Ahad from Bangladesh's Sylhet, admitted to entering Delhi with the help of a Bangladeshi agent.