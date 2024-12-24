Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi Police have cracked down on an illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 individuals for providing fake identification documents to Bangladeshi immigrants.

The operation, run through a website, offered counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and more for as little as ₹20.

In response to the discovery, authorities have launched a drive to identify illegal immigrants in the city, with over 1,000 identified so far.

The racket came to light after a murder

The racket came to light after a murder

Delhi Police busts illegal Bangladeshi immigration racket, 11 arrested

By Snehil Singh 05:20 pm Dec 24, 202405:20 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police have busted a major illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 people in the process. Among those arrested are five Bangladeshi nationals and six others involved in the forgery of documents. The racket came to light after a murder in Sangam Vihar, which was connected to the making of fake Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshi immigrants.

Forgery operation

Fake document racket linked to immigration scheme

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, said the suspects offered fake Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other documents via a website. The website, Janata Prints, run by Rajat Mishra, allowed the creation of forged documents for as low as ₹20. During the raid, police recovered 21 fake Aadhaar cards, six PAN cards, and four voter IDs.

Entry methods

Illegal immigrants used jungle routes, express trains: DCP

"The illegal immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to enter Indian territory," Chauhan said. Following this revelation, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor has launched a two-month drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city. Till now, over 1,000 illegal immigrants have been identified through door-to-door verification, document checks, and interrogations across Delhi.

Ongoing investigation

Special teams investigate cross-border connections, voter fraud

Meanwhile, special police teams are investigating possible cross-border links and voter fraud in connection with the forged documents. Earlier this month, two people were arrested from Kalindi Kunj and Hazrat Nizamuddin areas. One of them, Abdul Ahad from Bangladesh's Sylhet, admitted to entering Delhi with the help of a Bangladeshi agent.