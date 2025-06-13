Why is 'black box' called so when it's orange, yellow
What's the story
An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.
The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, and one Canadian.
As rescue teams continue to search for survivors, investigators are focusing on recovering the "black box" to determine what caused the tragedy.
One of the two black boxes has been found, per HT.
What
Understanding the black box
A black box, also known as a flight recorder, is an electronic recording device placed in an aircraft to facilitate the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents.
It has two types of recording devices: the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).
The FDR records over 80 different types of information, including speed, altitude, direction, pilot actions, and performance of important systems.
CVR details
How cockpit voice recorder (CVR) can help in investigation
The CVR captures radio transmissions and other sounds in the cockpit, such as conversations between the pilots and engine noises.
It is a multi-track audio recorder that records all audible sounds in the cockpit.
The CVR can provide crucial insights into the final moments before impact, including whether emergency checklists were followed and any technical issues discussed by the crew.
Recovery process
What happens after the black box is recovered?
Despite its name, the black box is neither black nor box-like. It can come in various shapes, such as spheres, cylinders, and domes.
They are painted bright yellow or orange so that they can easily be found after an air crash.
The British Royal Air Force (RAF) first used the term "black box" during World War II.
At the time, British combat aircraft were fitted with radios, radars, and other secret electronic navigation devices.
Importance
Black boxes are crucial for aviation safety improvements
The British did not want the enemy to get their hands on this new technology, so they encased the electronic devices in non-reflective black boxes or housings.
In case it falls into water, black boxes have an underwater locator beacon that starts emitting a pulse when its sensor touches water.
If a crash happens on land, investigators rely on the orange color, which acts as a beacon.
Once recovered, the devices are sent to forensic laboratories.