What's the story

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, and one Canadian.

As rescue teams continue to search for survivors, investigators are focusing on recovering the "black box" to determine what caused the tragedy.

One of the two black boxes has been found, per HT.