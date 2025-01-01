Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes from circulation, they remain legal tender and can still be deposited at RBI's 19 issue offices across India.

These notes, introduced post-demonetization in November 2016, can also be sent via India Post for account credit.

With ₹6,691 crore worth of these notes still with the public, the RBI continues to facilitate their transition.

₹2,000 notes withdrawal: ₹6,691 crore worth currency still with public

By Snehil Singh 06:53 pm Jan 01, 202506:53 pm

What's the story The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that 98.12% of the ₹2,000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system. Only ₹6,691 crore worth of these notes are still in circulation among the public as of December 31, 2024. The RBI had first announced its decision to withdraw these high-value banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023, when their total value was a staggering ₹3.56 lakh crore.

Ongoing acceptance

RBI continues to accept ₹2,000 notes post withdrawal

The facility to deposit or exchange the ₹2,000 notes was available at all bank branches until October 7, 2023. Since then, the RBI's 19 issue offices across India have been accepting these banknotes from individuals and entities for credit into their bank accounts. Members of the public can also send their ₹2,000 notes through India Post to any RBI issue office for account credit.

Legal status

₹2,000 banknotes remain legal tender despite withdrawal

Despite their withdrawal from circulation, the ₹2,000 banknotes remain legal tender. The RBI's issue offices accepting these notes are situated in major cities across India such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, etc. The ₹2,000 denomination was first introduced in November 2016 after the demonetization of the then-existing ₹1,000 and ₹500 notes.