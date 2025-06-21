Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' opens decently, mints ₹11.5cr
What's the story
Aamir Khan's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par, released on June 20, has earned a decent ₹11.5 crore on its opening day, per Sacnilk. The movie, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It is directed by RS Prasanna and features ten specially-abled newcomers alongside Khan.
Comparison
How does it compare to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?
Interestingly, Sitaare Zameen Par's Day 1 collection fell short of Khan's last release Laal Singh Chaddha, which earned ₹11.7 crore on its opening day in 2022. Despite this, Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed in the long run with a lifetime collection of just ₹60 crore. It also received largely negative reviews. In comparison, Taare Zameen Par had opened to just ₹2 crore on Day 1 back in 2007.
Box office
Day 1 occupancy and weekend collection expectations
According to Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a 21.43% occupancy in the Hindi belt on its opening day, with night shows witnessing maximum footfall. The film's positive word-of-mouth, strong performances by Genelia Deshmukh and Khan, and emotional storytelling are expected to boost its performance over the weekend.
Story
What is the movie about?
The film is a remake of the Spanish movie Campeones. Khan plays Gulshan, a basketball coach who is ordered by the court to train a group of neurodivergent people for three months after a DUI case. Gulshan is haughty, initially calls his team "pagal," and is reluctant to coach them. However, as he spends time with them, his opinion shifts significantly. Deshmukh plays Suneeta, Gulshan's wife. Read our review of the film here.