Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' opens decently, mints ₹11.5cr

Aamir Khan 's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par, released on June 20, has earned a decent ₹11.5 crore on its opening day, per Sacnilk. The movie, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It is directed by RS Prasanna and features ten specially-abled newcomers alongside Khan.

Comparison How does it compare to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'? Interestingly, Sitaare Zameen Par's Day 1 collection fell short of Khan's last release Laal Singh Chaddha, which earned ₹11.7 crore on its opening day in 2022. Despite this, Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed in the long run with a lifetime collection of just ₹60 crore. It also received largely negative reviews. In comparison, Taare Zameen Par had opened to just ₹2 crore on Day 1 back in 2007.

Box office Day 1 occupancy and weekend collection expectations According to Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a 21.43% occupancy in the Hindi belt on its opening day, with night shows witnessing maximum footfall. The film's positive word-of-mouth, strong performances by Genelia Deshmukh and Khan, and emotional storytelling are expected to boost its performance over the weekend.