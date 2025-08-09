When will 'Dhadak 2' premiere on Netflix?

The Hindi film Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri , will be available for streaming on Netflix next month. The movie, which hit theaters on August 1, 2025, is an official remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil drama Pariyerum Perumal and a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie Dhadak. It clashed with Son of Sardaar 2 at the box office.

Digital premiere When will 'Dhadak 2' be available on Netflix? Fans eagerly awaiting the digital release of Dhadak 2 can expect it to drop on Netflix within six to eight weeks after its theatrical run. This means the film could be available on the streamer by next month, between September 12 and September 26. The story revolves around Neelesh Ahirwar (Chaturvedi), a law student from a marginalized community and Vidhi Bharadwaj (Dimri), an upper-caste girl.

Plot details More about 'Dhadak 2' Dhadak 2 goes beyond a conventional love story to explore the issue of caste discrimination in Indian society. The film showcases the struggles of its protagonists against social prejudice and caste barriers, making it a relevant and important narrative. This is the first time Chaturvedi and Dimri have shared screen space, with their chemistry being lauded for its depth and authenticity.