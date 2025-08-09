'Raanjhanaa' re-release upset me: Shoojit on AI-edited films Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar isn't happy about Raanjhanaa's recent re-release, where an AI-generated "happy ending" replaced the movie's original tragic climax—without permission.

He stressed, "Every filmmaker in this country, every art and talent, has to be protected. Their vision has to be protected," warning that unauthorized changes like this can seriously hurt creative expression.