'Raanjhanaa' re-release upset me: Shoojit on AI-edited films
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar isn't happy about Raanjhanaa's recent re-release, where an AI-generated "happy ending" replaced the movie's original tragic climax—without permission.
He stressed, "Every filmmaker in this country, every art and talent, has to be protected. Their vision has to be protected," warning that unauthorized changes like this can seriously hurt creative expression.
Sircar's stand: Protecting creative vision in tech age
Known for films like Vicky Donor and Piku, Sircar has always pushed for honest storytelling and protecting creative vision—especially as tech makes it easier to change films without consent.
The Raanjhanaa incident highlights his ongoing fight to keep filmmakers' work true to their intent.
Technology vs art: New challenge for filmmakers
Sircar's not new to challenges—he's shared how actors once rejected his offbeat projects for being too unconventional.
Now, he sees technology as a fresh threat to artistic ownership, making his stand on the Raanjhanaa issue even more personal.