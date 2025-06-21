Pawan Kalyan-Bobby Deol's 'Hari Hara...' gets new release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, has finally locked its release date. After several delays, the makers have announced that the movie will hit theaters on July 24, 2025. The film was originally slated for a June 12 release but faced multiple postponements due to unfinished CGI work.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement here
One fights for Power.— Hari Hara Veera Mallu (@HHVMFilm) June 21, 2025
One fights for Dharma.
The clash of legacies begins. 🔥
Witness the Battle for truth, faith and freedom 𝐈𝐧 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟒, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 ⚔️🔥
A Historic Experience Awaits ❤️#HariHaraVeeraMallu 🏹#HHVMonJuly24th #HHVM… pic.twitter.com/WHLUZWtavA
Cast details
The film is set in the Mughal era
Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu boasts an impressive star cast including Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal. The project is set during the Mughal era and narrates the tale of a legendary outlaw sent to steal the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. Kalyan plays the titular character while Deol portrays Emperor Aurangzeb.
Production details
Made on a ₹250 crore budget
The film has reportedly been made on a whopping ₹250 crore budget, making it Kalyan's most expensive project to date. The music for the film has been composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, and it is produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner with A.M. Rathnam presenting it. The dialogues are by Sai Madhav Burra, known for RRR. The movie also features actors like Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Sathyaraj, and Sunil in pivotal roles.