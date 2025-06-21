Pawan Kalyan-Bobby Deol's 'Hari Hara...' gets new release date

Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu boasts an impressive star cast including Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal . The project is set during the Mughal era and narrates the tale of a legendary outlaw sent to steal the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. Kalyan plays the titular character while Deol portrays Emperor Aurangzeb.

Production details

Made on a ₹250 crore budget

The film has reportedly been made on a whopping ₹250 crore budget, making it Kalyan's most expensive project to date. The music for the film has been composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, and it is produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner with A.M. Rathnam presenting it. The dialogues are by Sai Madhav Burra, known for RRR. The movie also features actors like Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Sathyaraj, and Sunil in pivotal roles.