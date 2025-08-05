Why this Punjab village has banned love marriages

The gram panchayat of Manakpur Sharif in Punjab 's Mohali district has passed a controversial resolution banning love marriages without family or community consent. The decision, taken unanimously on July 31, prohibits couples from living in the village or its vicinity if they marry without family approval. It also threatens punitive action against villagers who support or shelter such couples.

Justification Not against love marriage, but want to protect traditions: Sarpanch Dalvir Singh, the village sarpanch, defended the resolution as a preventive measure to protect traditions and values. He said it was prompted by a recent case where a 26-year-old man, Davinder, married his 24-year-old niece, Baby. The couple has since left the village, but their actions have affected around 2,000 residents. "We are not against love marriage or law, but we are not allowing it here in our Panchayat," Singh said while explaining the decision.

Controversial decision Resolution draws flak from politicians, but some villagers back decision The resolution has been widely criticized. Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi called it a "Talibani diktat," stressing that choosing a life partner is a fundamental right. However, some local youth and villagers backed the sarpanch's decision in private conversations with India Today. They argued for preserving their culture and reputation while acknowledging modernity. "World is modern but we need to save our relations, our culture and our villages," said one villager.