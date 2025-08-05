'Pati, Patni...': Hina Khan says, 'didn't get married for show'

Khan said, "We were supposed to get married last year, but due to my health, we had to do it this year." "When we were offered Pati Patni Aur Panga, we weren't married, and yet we were locked for the show." "Our wedding was due, so this was the perfect time we felt." "But we didn't marry for the show," she added.

Relationship dynamics

On their relationship post-marriage

Despite the change in their relationship status, Khan and Jaiswal's relationship has remained the same. Jaiswal humorously said, "They say change is the only constant. Our constant is, there is no change." Khan added, "Earlier, when I used to introduce him to people, I would say he's my boyfriend." "Now, I say he's my husband. Then I just smile to myself... I feel shy." Meanwhile, fans can watch Pati, Patni Aur Panga on Colors TV and JioHotstar.