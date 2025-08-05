Air Force, Navy place major BrahMos orders after 'Operation Sindoor'

In the wake of Operation Sindoor's success, India is set to place large orders for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. The Indo-Russian missile system was instrumental in targeting Pakistani military infrastructure during the four-day conflict. Per ANI, a high-level defense ministry meeting is likely to soon approve these procurements for both the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) .

Deployment plans IAF, Navy to procure more missiles Sources told ANI that the Indian Navy's Veer-class warships will be equipped with the sea-based version of BrahMos missiles. Meanwhile, the IAF will integrate air-launched variants with its fleet of Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighter jets. This decision comes after the BrahMos missile was extensively used during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people in April 2025.

Official commendations PM Modi, Rajnath Singh praise missile's performance Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also recently praised the indigenous weapon systems' performance. He said, "During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' especially the BrahMos missiles." Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded the missile's battlefield performance as "miraculous" and "instrumental" to mission success.

Combat debut First confirmed combat deployment of BrahMos missile Notably, "Operation Sindoor" marked the BrahMos missile's first confirmed combat deployment, according to officials. The missile's advanced features—such as fire-and-forget capability, supersonic speed, low radar cross-section, and pinpoint accuracy—rendered it hard for enemy air defenses to intercept. Its effectiveness has drawn global interest, with several countries expressing willingness to buy the system.