The Indian Navy's INS Brahmaputra, a guided missile frigate, suffered significant fire damage with one sailor missing.

The fire was controlled by the crew and local firefighters, with further checks conducted to assess any remaining fire risk.

The ship, commissioned in 2000, is equipped with various guns, missiles, torpedo launchers, and can operate helicopters, boasting a crew of 370.

Indian Navy warship sustains severe fire damage, sailor missing

What's the story Indian Navy's multirole frigate, INS Brahmaputra, caught fire today and sustained heavy damages. The incident occurred while the ship was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. The ship's crew and firefighters from the dockyard brought the blaze under control. However, the vessel began tilting to one side and could not be righted. Following the incident, all personnel aboard INS Brahmaputra have been accounted for, except for a missing junior sailor. A search operation to locate him is underway.

Statement

Here's what Navy said

"The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and other ships in the harbor, by [Monday] morning," the Navy said in a statement. "Further, follow-on actions including sanitization checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out," it added.

Ship profile

INS Brahmaputra: An asset of the Indian Navy

The INS Brahmaputra, commissioned in April 2000, is the first indigenously built 'Brahmaputra' class guided missile frigate. The ship boasts a crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors. It is equipped with medium-range, close-range, and anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, torpedo launchers, and can operate Seaking and Chetak helicopters. With a displacement of 5,300 tons and measuring 125 meters in length with a beam of 14.4 meters, it can reach speeds exceeding 27 knots.