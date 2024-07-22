In short Simplifying... In short Two teenagers in Uttar Pradesh, engrossed in their earphones, were tragically struck and killed by a train.

This incident mirrors a similar one in Lucknow last month, where a hotel assistant manager, also wearing earphones, was hit by a train while crossing the tracks.

Tragic train accident claims teenage lives

UP: 2 teens, with earphones on, run over by train

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:50 pm Jul 22, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Two teenagers died after being struck by a train while listening to music via earphones on the railway tracks in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Monday. Station House Officer Deendayal Pandey of Kotwali police station identified the victims as Sameer (15) and Zakir Ahmed (16), both residents of Rajdepur. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the boys were sitting on the tracks. Due to their earphones, they failed to hear the approaching train's horn, Pandey said.

Investigation update

Bodies sent for post-mortem

The boys were hit by the train and died instantly at the scene. . Following this incident, Sameer and Ahmed's bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation in the case is underway, the SHO added.

In UP

Similar incident reported in Lucknow last month

Last month, an assistant manager of a hotel died after he was hit by a moving train while crossing the railway tracks in Gomtinagar Vistar police station area in Lucknow. Police said the victim, Mohammed Imtiaz (35), was using earphones and talking to a person, when the accident took place. He could not guess the train's movement and was hit by it.