UP: 2 teens, with earphones on, run over by train
Two teenagers died after being struck by a train while listening to music via earphones on the railway tracks in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Monday. Station House Officer Deendayal Pandey of Kotwali police station identified the victims as Sameer (15) and Zakir Ahmed (16), both residents of Rajdepur. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the boys were sitting on the tracks. Due to their earphones, they failed to hear the approaching train's horn, Pandey said.
Bodies sent for post-mortem
The boys were hit by the train and died instantly at the scene. . Following this incident, Sameer and Ahmed's bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation in the case is underway, the SHO added.
Similar incident reported in Lucknow last month
Last month, an assistant manager of a hotel died after he was hit by a moving train while crossing the railway tracks in Gomtinagar Vistar police station area in Lucknow. Police said the victim, Mohammed Imtiaz (35), was using earphones and talking to a person, when the accident took place. He could not guess the train's movement and was hit by it.