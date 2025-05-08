100 terrorists killed, 'Operation Sindoor' ongoing: Government at all-party meeting
What's the story
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh disclosed that over 100 terrorists were neutralized in 'Operation Sindoor' at an all-party meeting.
The operation was a coordinated 25-minute strike on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The first death toll was reported at around 70, which has been revised upwards after further assessments.
ANI, citing sources, also reported that the government has said that India will not take any action until Pakistan carries out any provocative action.
Operation details
An ongoing operation: Singh
Speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the operation was still ongoing.
"This was an ongoing operation, hence he (Rajnath Singh)ncan't give a technical briefing."
He also said that leaders across party lines unanimously congratulated the armed forces for the successful operation.
"Each leader expressed their views with responsibility and maturity, recognizing the major challenge the country is currently facing... The Defense Minister said, 'We don't form the government just to rule'," Rijiju added.
Meeting
Congress, TMC and DMK attend meeting
The administration was briefing all parties on the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and its aftermath as tensions between India and Pakistan continued to rise following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.
Union ministers Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, J P Nadda, and Nirmala Sitharaman represented the government, while Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Sandip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress, and DMK's TR Baalu were among the leading opposition figures in attendance.