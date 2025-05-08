What's the story

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh disclosed that over 100 terrorists were neutralized in 'Operation Sindoor' at an all-party meeting.

The operation was a coordinated 25-minute strike on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The first death toll was reported at around 70, which has been revised upwards after further assessments.

ANI, citing sources, also reported that the government has said that India will not take any action until Pakistan carries out any provocative action.